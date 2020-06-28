Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

There are indications that the embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi may be impeached this week by members of the state House of Assembly.

It was learnt that members of the state House of Assembly loyal to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had perfected plans on how to go about the impeachment process.

Daily Sun learnt that a crucial meeting was held by members of the House loyal to Akeredolu at the weekend and it was concluded at the meeting that Ajayi would be impeached during the week.

The crisis between Governor Akeredolu and hi deputy, it was gathered has polarized the House of Assembly with some lawmakers in support of Akeredolu, while some are in support of Ajayi.

The 26 members of the House, investigations revealed are sharply divided over plots to impeach the Deputy Governor, but the pro Akeredolu lawmakers were said to be looking for means to ensure the realization of their plan.

Also, it was gathered that the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state are also lobbying the lawmakers elected on the platform of the party to impeach the Deputy Governor.

A source hinted that a meeting was held at the weekend between the state chairman of the APC, Mr Ade Adetimehin and the Speaker of the House, Hon David Oleyelogun on how to ensure that the Deputy Governor is impeached.

But the Deputy Governor insisted that the House could not gather the required number of members that could impeach him, alleging that the House has already connived with Governor Akeredolu to remove him from office illegally.

He alleged that the Governor induced the lawmakers loyal to him with #10million each to facilitate his impeachment.

However, he expressed confidence in the lawmakers loyal to him, just as he said that it would be difficult to impeach him since he didn’t commit any impeachable offence.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Gbenga Omole while reacting, denied the alleged financial inducement, saying that members of the House do not need to be induced before performing their constitutional duties.