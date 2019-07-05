There appears to be more trouble for Super Eagles’ striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, as Leicester City has announced the signing of Spanish footballer, Ayoze Perez, from Newcastle United in a deal worth £30 million for four years.

Perez left Newcastle United where he spent five years and was the club’s top scorer in 2018-19 Premier League season with 12 goals. And following the arrival of defender James Justin from Luton Town recently, Perez now becomes Leicester City’s second signing of the summer.

“Ayoze will be a wonderful addition to the squad. He’s a player who will excite our fans. He’s quick, has a good eye for goal and he’s experienced in the Premier League too,’’ Rodgers said according to BBC.

Meanwhile, Perez’s signing at Leicester City meant Iheanacho will have to fight hard for him to get playing time next season. He did not have a regular playing time last season in the Premier League as he has been struggling for form since he joined the Foxes from Manchester City.

Iheanacho was also dropped by Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr, for his team who are currently playing at the 2019 African Nations Cup in Egypt.