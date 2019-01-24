Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Barely few weeks to the governorship elections in Imo State, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, may have finally kiss goodbye to his governorship ambition as the State Working Committee of the party on Thursday expelled him for alleged anti-party activities.

Briefing newsmen, Daniel Nwafor, state Chairman of the party, noted that with the expulsion of Uzodinma, Imo APC seemed to have no candidate for now.

He said: “it is sad but that is the situation, Uzodinma stands expelled from the party; the issue of whether the party still has a candidate in the state is clear, although so painful,” Nwafor said.

Stating reasons why Uzodinma was suspended from the party, Nwafor disclosed that the SWC of the party got a petition regarding an alleged sponsoring and funding of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) by the APC governorship candidate in Omuma, his ward.

Uzodinma , according to the state chairman was also accused of issuing the party cards to members without prior knowledge of the chairman of his ward and the state chairman.

According to the APC chairman, the letter about his expulsion was received by the state exco on January 18, from his ward chairman, Emmanuel Nwaosigwe, and reads thus: “Based on a petition dated 4th of January, 2019, signed by one Fred Nwanojuo against you which boarders mainly on anti-party activities and also on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee which suggests the expulsion of Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The petition continues: “The APC in Omuma hereby approves the recommendation of the disciplinary committee and accordingly, you are hereby expelled from our great party; this will serve as a lesson to everybody as nobody is bigger than the party.”

Uzodinma’s expulsion was also duly communicated to his local government area according to Nwafor before he was finally hammered by the SWC of the party.

However, when contacted, the State Committee caretaker Chairman, Marcelinus Nlemigbo, dismissed the expulsion order on Uzodinma, rather maintaining that Nwafor had been suspended by the party.

“I am the state chairman of the party; the other camp has been dissolved three months ago; whoever is saying this should just stop embarrassing himself,” Nlemigbo said.

It would be recalled that the Nwafor-led exco had earlier sacked Nlemigbo for same anti-party activities.