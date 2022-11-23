From Abel Leonard

A Federal High Sitting in Lafia has declared Mohammed-Mu’azu Atose as the authentic candidate of the primary election of the May 28 conducted primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) conducted in Keana Constituency, Nasarawa State.

Delivering the judgement on Wednesday in Lafia, Justice Nehezina Afolabi declared Atose as the winner of the election.

Recall that Daily Sun had reported that Atose Muhammad had dragged the APC to the federal high court in Lafia for unlawfully substitution of his name with Mohammed Omadefu who is alleged to have lost the election.

The Judge also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognition to Omadefu as he is not the candidate of APC in the constituency.

Justice Afolabi also directed APC to give Atose, the winner of the primary the recognition and the necessary supports he deserved as thier candidate.

She therefore directed Omadefu who is also the serving member representing Keana in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly to stop parading himself as the candidate of the party.

Reacting after the judgement, Counsel to the plaintiff (Atose) Mohammed Oshafu commended the judge for deciding the case on its merit.

“We presented all the evidence before the court to show that our client was the winner of the election and thank God the court entered judgement in our favour,” the Counsel added.

Also Reacting the plaintiff, Muhammad Atose appreciates Almighty God for vindicating them while describing the judgement as victory for democracy and the people of Keana Constituency.

I want to call on all the people of the constituency to support me to win the general election for the overall development of the area. ” he added.