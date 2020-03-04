Fred Itua, Abuja

The Governors’ Mandate Network has asked governors elected on the platform of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to urgently find a worthy replacement for embattled national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole who was sacked on Wednesday by an FCT High Court.

Speaking through its chairman, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, it asked the governors to quickly leverage the breather the High Court provided to salvage their party from impending ruin by nominating a replacement for the ousted chairman, at least in an acting capacity.

“The truth is that the governors are the real custodians of the party being very close to all the stakeholders at the grassroots, hence they cannot afford to be laid back when things seem not to be working well in their party.

“The Abuja Court has provided them the leeway to restructure and refocus their party away from the brigandage promoted by Oshiomhole,” he said.

Onaiwu further argued that with gubernatorial elections coming up shortly in Edo and Ondo states, it may be fatal for the party to allow any vacuum in the leadership of the party, stating that Oshiomhole had caused so much havoc already and there was a need to rebuild and consolidate for the peace and prosperity of the nation.