From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Activists under the aegis of Coalition of African Human Rights Network (COAHURIN) has requested the revocation of a bail bond earlier granted to the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, for allegedly breaching the conditions for attempting to stage a protest.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had on October 4, 2019 granted bail of N100 million to Sowore following his arrest and detention by the Department of State Service in the aftermath of #RevolutionNow Protest he called.

In a statement by COAHURIN’s Nigeria Representative, Funke Ajibola and Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Hassan, yesterday, the activists appealed to the court not only to revoke the bail condition, but also have the detained activist face the law for his illegal action.

It reads in part: “We recall with sadness that Mr Sowore in continuation of his several failed attempts to incite the populace and effect a regime change, engaged in another street procession. This time, on a day set aside to mark our entry into a new year. This is dishonourable.

“We are, however, not surprised at Mr Sowore’s insistence on protest given his antecedent. We recall that he had called on revolution against the present federal administration, leading to his arrest and detention.

“And given his ignoble role in this act, we are not surprised at what he is driving at. It is in this regard that we wish to strongly appeal to the security agencies to see Mr Sowore as a security threat and treat him as one.