Ismail Omipidan

The wind against the sail of National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is gathering momentum.

APC chieftains are reportedly angry with Oshiomhole, over the party’s misfortune in the 2019 elections in some states and have vowed to get him out of office.

The latest onslaught was launched shortly after the Supreme Court voided all elections in Zamfara, home state of Oshiomhole’s deputy, Senator Lawal Shuaibu.

Shuaibu fired the first shot in a lengthy letter to Oshiomhole, where he pointedly accused him of being the sole architect of the party’s misfortune in the general election and advised him to step aside.

The May 27 letter has since generated uproar in the ruling party.

In his six-page letter, Shuaibu, the deputy national chairman (North) said: “It is my honest opinion that your ability to ensure this party flourishes is deficient as you lack the necessary composure and you also don’t possess the capabilities and the requisite experience to run a political party.

“Under normal circumstances, when you take over as a project manager, it is expected that you bring to bear your wealth of experience to the new job which will be seen in your capacity and capabilities as value addition.”

He added that “In advanced democracies, people who fail to add value or build over and above what they met on assumption of duty show some civilized examples, they honourably bow out. In that connection, therefore, I want to advise you to take the path of honour, to step aside and allow the party to embark on the onerous task of reconstruction and rehabilitation in those states it was weakened by the effect or manner the last primary election exercises were conducted or even the task of recreating the party where it is on the path of extinction.”

Oshiomhole is yet to reply to Shuaibu’s ‘step aside’ invitation.

Yesterday, immediate past Communications minister, Adebayo Shittu, from Oyo State, said he would work with other like minds to do everything to force Oshiomhole out.

“The truth is, with Oshiomhole, this party would go down by the time president Muhammadu Buhari finishes his second term…” he said.

A former presidential aspirant on the party’s platform and a pioneer youth national leader, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, described Oshiomhole as a “cancer” to the party and such must be eliminated if the party must survive.

Unagha was among those who started the “Oshiomhole Must Go” campaign in 2018, shortly after the party’s congresses.

He said: “I have been consistent with my view that Adams Oshiomhole was 95 percent responsible for the problems APC had. You have a man who believes that whatever he says is final and then turned a political party to a labour union.

“I can tell you for free; Zamfara may not be the end of the story. There are lots of cases in court. The reasonable thing for APC, as a party, to do, is to ask Oshiomhole to vacate his seat so that a new orientation can come in; that will help the party move forward.”

Also, Senator Rufai Hanga, founding national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Buhari’s former party, which later merged to form the APC, said Oshiomhole has done enough “damage” to the party and so, he should go, to avoid further damage.

“If members want the party to survive, he has to give way. There are many things happening that I cannot reveal, now, but, they will definitely be revealed later. Look, I have a lot to say…”