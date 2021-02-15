By Monica Iheakam

Nigerian track and field athletes over the weekend continued to push the bar in their impressive pursuits of excellence in different meets across Europe.

Barely a week after breaking the Arkansas qualifiers record, Grace Anibata continued her superlative performance this season as she made a mark of 13.29m to place second at the Texas Tech Shootout.

The African Games triple jump Champion, broke the Arkansas qualifier record in the triple jump with a mark of 13.71m/44-8.00 while also putting herself at third all-time in school history at the event. Anigbata’s jump placed her at fifth in NCAA rank this season.

At the Samford Bulldog Open, the success stories continued for Nigeria track stars, as Ineh Emmanuel, set a new Meet Record (MR) in Men’s long jump event.

Emmanuel leaped to a fantastic mark of 7.79m to place first.

The Taylor Invitational also yielded a heartwarming result for Nigeria, with Isaac Odugbesan competing in the Men’s Short Put event heavy a throw of 19.15m to place second.