Some of the women who moved from the APC to the PDP said they took the step because of the developmental strides of the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki notable among them is the popular Auchi erosion menace which has been effectively brought under control and the new roads which adorn the streets where the erosion had wrecked havoc unchecked for several years.

Miss Pius Jennifer said “Anywhere Phillip Shaibu and Obaseki go, we are going with them and we are proud of them, that’s why we are moving with them. We are confident that they will win this election because of the good work they are doing.

Another new entrant to the Party, Halima Mohammed said “since Obaseki became Governor of Edo State, he has been working quietly, we just wake up and see this massive drainage around Warrake junction that is still being constructed and the work is going on uninterrupted despite COVID19 and low revenue allocation”.

The Edo State Commissioner for Budget and Planning Honourable Momoh Oise Omorogbe who also formally moved to the PDP said “we are continuing to do the work. As we are even in a new party we will even do more and more. We are happy to be here and we are working and moving forward”.

Receiving the new members of the Party, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Estako West Local Government Area, Alhaji Aliyu Shaka declared that his job has been made easy as PDP will easily win Etsako West with the coming of Godwin Obaseki to the party.

“I am very optimistic of PDP returning Obaseki and Philip Shaibu, their coming to us today made me more happy than any other thing, now I can even sleep a bit. Much work does not need to be done as the people we are supposed to go and meet are now coming to us. In Auchi here it is a mass exodus moving from that very party”.

The Executive Chairman of Etsako West Local Government Council, Honourable Alhaji Inusa Imonofi who represented Her Excellency Betsy Obaseki, commended the warm reception accorded them. He said “the welcome reception we are receiving here at Auchi is so exciting, it is proof of the support of the people for this government and its ideals”.