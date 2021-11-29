Ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, is the latest Eagle on doubt list after sustaining an injury in Sparta Rotterdam’s home match against Ajax on Sunday.

The Nigerian international, was forced off the game in the 24th minute of the Eredivisie encounter with league leaders Ajax.

Sparta has confirmed the worrying development via their twitter handle but were not forthcoming with the nature of the injury Okay sustained.

The club wrote:”Sparta are forced to make a first change due to injury to Okoye.”

Okoye will be assessed by the club, and Nigeria fans will wait with bated breath on the health of the Super Eagles number one, who has grown in leaps since making his international debut in 2019 against Brazil. The German-born goalkeeper has made 13 appearances for Nigeria, and is set to join Premier League side Watford at the end of the 2021/22 league season.

Already, Nigeria has seen energetic midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo ruled out for the AFCON on account of tearing his quadriceps. In further pre-tournament misfortune, only last week striker Victor Osimhen broke his cheekbone and eye socket following a gruesome clash of heads that necessitated surgery, and could be out of action until the end of February 2022.

