Senate President, Ahamad Lawan, has challenged youths to sustain the momentum in their quest for affirmative action in mainstreaming more young people in government and in politics.

He said the ruling party and indeed Nigeria would gain a lot when there are many young people in the leadership of the APC across board and also in the governance of Nigeria.

He spoke when he received the APC National Progressives Youth Lobby committee led by Ismaeel Ahmed, national youth leader and Senior Special Assistant to the President on SIPs at the Senate building, yesterday.

His position was hinged on the fact that youths have creative energy and number, and they form a critical mass when it comes to political victory.

The Senate president believes this is a good move and will greatly aid the rebranding of the APC as a youth-centric party and ultimately benefit the country as more progressive and creative ideas that can transform the country will be reflected across board. He therefore lent his voice and support for the APC e-registration being championed by the youth and stated that it will be a good move to bring more young people into the APC.

A member of the delegation, Ms Fatima Kakuri, who spoke on behalf of the committee noted that the APC Progressives Youths were engaging all the critical stakeholders to achieve strategic mainstreaming of the youth in the leadership of the APC and the governance structure of the nation.

She noted that the youths were appreciative of the age cap for youth leaders which to some extent was achieved in the ward congresses but that it would be even more beneficial for the APC to have a critical representation that is youthful. He cited the opportunity that the APC will have if the Publicity Secretary and Organizing Secretary in addition to the Youth Leader are young people not more than 45 years across board.

Present at the meeting were other members of the APC National Progressives Youth Lobby Group such as Honourable Shina Peller, Federal Honourable Representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Mr Ife Adebayo, SA to the President, Dr Sanusi Ohaire, Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund, Mr Ahmad Salihjo, MD/CEO of Rural Electrification Agency, Mr Olusegun Dada, Head of Digital Communications Unit, APC National Secretariat amongst others.