Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro has strongly condemned the physical attack on his Special Assistant (Print and Electronic) Media, Ameh Godwin by some suspected political thugs.

Moro, in a statement signed by his senior legislative aide, Emmanuel Eche-Ofune on Saturday posited that thuggery has remained anathema to the culture of good governance and ways of life and must be discouraged.

While stressing that an attack on any of his aides is practically an attack on his person and the office he is currently occupying, the former Interior Minister described the attack as unwarranted, dastard and heinous, saying there was no reason for such act no matter the level of provocation.

Senator Moro who sympathized with Ameh over the unfortunate incident urged security agencies to immediately arrest those behind the physical assault so that they can be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He promised to do everything within the ambit of the law to ensure justice is done to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to further engage in such a barbaric act.

Sunday Sun gathered that Ameh was seriously beaten by some suspected political thugs on the orders of one of the chairmanship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the forthcoming Local Government election in the State.