From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro, on Sunday, paid a condolence visit to Mr and Mrs Ode Ikwiatum, in Otukpo, over the recent fire incident that claimed the lives of three of their children at Jesus College, Otukpo.

Recall that at about 1am on Friday December 16, 2021, an early morning inferno rocked the home of Mr. Ode, a teacher with Jesus College killing his three children all at once.

It was further gathered that Ode sustained severe burns on his face while trying to rescue his children to no avail even as his wife’s niece who was staying with them was said to have escaped death by the whiskers but not without some burns.

Ode had said that the fire was noticed by his wife’s little niece who perceived the smell of something burning while the three kids were asleep in their room.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Ode, a teaching staff of Jesus College, Otukpo said he was sleeping in the other room of the house with his wife when they were alerted about the fire and he immediately made to come out to ascertain what was happening.

Unfortunately, the three children couldn’t be rescued as they all got burnt to death in the raging inferno which also consumed the entire house.

Senator Moro while visiting the grieving family said it was, undoubtedly, a trying period for the family and sympathized with and encouraged them to be strong as nothing they do now can bring the children back to life.

The former Interior Minister also promised to rebuild the burnt house and help the family back on their feet again.