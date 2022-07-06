By Joe Apu

Former Gombe FA Chairman, Ahmed Shuaibu-Gara Gombe, has been appointed as consultant to Moroccan Avadas Club, Casablanca.

A letter dated July 4, 2022 and signed by Director of the club, Rachid Nasraoui, said: “The Board of Directors of Avadas Club in Casablanca, Royal Kingdom of Morocco, after our very successful meeting at our stadium on July 29, 2022, hereby wish to appoint you as our consultant to the International Ain Sebaa Cup, a football tournament for age group (11-12 years) taking place in Ain Sebaa from November 3-7, 2022.”

Gara Gombe, who is Chief Executive Officer of Green White Green Sports Center Limited and a notable personality in Nigeria, is mandated to nominate, screen, coordinate and mobilise the participation of a minimum of four teams from different countries across Africa for the five-day competition.

Nasraoui expressed hope that Gara Gombe’s appointment would signal the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship between Nigeria and Morocco in youth football development and talent mentoring.

Gara Gombe is a Consultant and Adviser to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco on Community Relations, a position through which he was recently mandated by the Moroccan authorities to coordinate the very successful official visit of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, to the Arab nation and for which he was immensely appreciated by Moroccan authorities and the Kano Emirate.