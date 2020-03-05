All football matches in Morocco will be played without fans from Thursday, the Moroccan football association (FRMF) said on Wednesday after the north African country reported its first coronavirus case.

A 39-year-old Moroccan man coming from the northern Italian city of Bergamo was Morocco’s first registered case of coronavirus on Monday, the health ministry said.

Morocco has cancelled an international agricultural fair, due to take place in April, along with many other cultural and sports events as authorities continue to implement precautionary measures at entry points and hospitals to prevent the spread of the virus.( Reuters/NAN)