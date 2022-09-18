Ahead of the vital second leg match against Nigeria’s Remo Stars, the Moroccan giants AS FAR team have finally arrived the country on Friday, BSNSports.com.ng has gathered.

They zoomed into the country in high spirit after securing a win in their last Botola league game against UTAS.

Despite scoring first in the first leg against the Nigeria side, they failed to add to their tally until Remo Stars shocked them with an equalizer late into the game.

They will have to observe their only training at the match venue on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s game.

They needed to win out rightly to progress in the competition or play a high margin draw to have a chance.