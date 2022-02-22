The Confederation of African Football has selected Nigerien official, Zouwaira Souley, as the referee for Wednesday’s 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations final qualifying match between Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria in Abidjan.

Souley will work in company with compatriot, Hawa Douno Moussa, (assistant referee 1), Lamouni Latiifah Laura Pare from Burkina Faso (assistant referee 2) and another Nigerien, Nafissa Sani (fourth official).

Ayawa Mana Mawoufemo Dzodope from Togo will serve as match commissioner, with another Togolese, Latré-Kayi Edzona Lawson-Hogban, as referee assessor.

The Super Falcons, holders of the trophy, won the first leg at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja 2-0 on Friday, both goals coming off the boots of US –based forward, Ifeoma Onumonu.

Nigeria’s contingent to the return leg landed in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan on Sunday evening, and trained at the Palais des Sports in the Treichville area of the city. The 23-woman Super Falcons squad includes Captain Onome Ebi, Onumomu, defender Ashleigh Plumptre, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, midfielders Rasheedat Ajibade, Toni Payne and Rita Chikwelu, and forwards Esther Okoronkwo and Gift Monday.

Wednesday’s encounter will take place at the Stade Robert Champroux, also in Abidjan, and will commence at 4pm Cote d’Ivoire time.

The Falcons are expected to have a feel of the match venue on Tuesday evening.