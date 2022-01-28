By Joe Apu

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF has invited 35 players to the Super Falcons camp ahead of ahead of next month’s final qualifying fixture for the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations encounter against Cote d’Ivoire.

According to the NFF media, head coach Randy Waldrum made the list of invited players’ public in a move aimed at getting the players set for the task ahead.

The Super Falcons and the Lady Elephants will battle over two legs for one slot at the Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Morocco in the month of July. Both teams square up at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday, 18th February with the return at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan on Wednesday, 23rd February.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

To reach this stage, nine-time African champions Nigeria edged the Black Queens of Ghana 2-1 on aggregate in October 2021, while the Lady Elephants blew away their counterparts from the Niger Republic 20-0 on aggregate.

Waldrum has included a good number of the group that lit up the Federal capital during a nine-day training camp in November 2021.

Captain Asisat Oshoala is called alongside Onome Ebi, Rasheedat Ajibade, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, Rita Chikwelu, Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega, Osinachi Ohale and goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie and Tochukwu Oluehi. There are also England –based Ashleigh Plumptre, Toni Payne, Michelle Alozie, Yetunde Aluko, Esther Okoronkwo, Vivian Ikechukwu and Gift Monday.