By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Tuesday kept to their promise of rejigging the technical crew of the Super Falcons by bringing in Rivers Angels coach, Edwin Okon as Chief Scout to the team.

The Federation equally redeployed former assistant coach Wemimo Matthew, to the national U-20 women’s team Falconets.

Also brought in to beef up the technical crew of the senior national women team is Justin Madugu, who is designated as the 1st Assistant to American head coach Randy Waldrum.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun Sport, NFF President Amaju Pinnick, said the rejigging of the technical crew of the nine-times African champions is to reposition and return respect to the team.

“I want to see a Super Falcons’ squad that is feared by the opposition not only in Africa but all over the world. I trust that you two (Madugu and Okon) will bring some positive difference to our golden Super Falcons. I don’t want to see our Falcons struggling against teams in Africa when we should actually be going toe-to-toe with the best teams in the world.

“From now, we will scout for more players at home and abroad, particularly at home, and we will start organizing camps for the Super Falcons on the home front even before the overseas-based players arrive. We must make the effort and the investment to have a stronger squad that will continue to do Nigeria proud.” In a related development, the President of NFF, Mr Pinnick has approved the opening of the Falconets’ camp as from this weekend for their second round fixture against their counterparts from Congo in December. This is in connection with the African qualifying race for the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup slated for Costa Rica.The Congolese will host the first leg on 5th December, with the return leg in Lagos on 16th December.

