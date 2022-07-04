By Monica Iheakam

Super Falcons kick started their 2022 African Women’s Cup of Nations on a losing note as two second half goals earned victory for Bayana Bayana at the Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan in Rabat.

More like a repeat of the 2018 edition held in Ghana, where Nigeria lost the opening match to the South Africans by a lone goal margin, the encounter in Morocco yesterday evening yielded two quick goals for Bayana Bayana on resumption of the second stanza of proceedings.

Returnee Jermaine Seoposenwe, who plies his trade with SC Braga in the Portuguese league opened the scoring for the Derisee Ellis led Bayana in the 60th minute while her team mate, Hildah Magaia doubled the lead two minutes later to silence the heavy and rudderless Falcons.

The front trio of Asisat Oshoala, Ifeoma Onumonu and Toni Payne failed to have a single shot on target in the Group B first game of the championship.

The consolation goal which translates to nothing for the Nigerians came through the sole effort of Rasheedat Ajibade in added time with a close-range strike into the bottom corner, but it was not enough to deny the Banyana the maximum points.

The Banyana Banyana have now beaten the Nigerian side the third time at the AWCON, first in the 2012 semi final, 2018 opening game in Ghana.

Monday’s result has left a bitter taste in the mouths of the continental giants and now they will seek to redeem their image in their next Group C match against Botswana women on Thursday.

Botswana will be playing in their first ever continental competition and they have only four players plying their trade outside of Botswana, including South African based goalkeeper, Sedilame Boseja. Boseja isn’t new to continental football, she is a CAF Women’s Champions League winner with her club, Mamelodi Sundowns.