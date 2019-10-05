Moroccan authorities arrested on Friday a Libyan national for alleged links to international drug trafficking network at Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport.

The suspect, aged 33, is directly involved in an international drug trafficking operation dismantled in Guelmim, 650 kilometres southern Moroccan capital Rabat, after the seizure of 8.8 tons of cannabis, said Moroccan Police (DGSN) in a statement.

He was nabbed while he was preparing to leave the North African country in a flight bound for Tunis.

The ring had been dismantled on Monday, said the statement, adding that the investigations revealed that the suspect is the main client of this drug cargo.

Despite efforts to crack down on cannabis farming in the last decade, Morocco remains one of the world’s largest producers of the cannabis resin, according to the United Nation’s Office on Drugs and Crime. (Xinhua/NAN)