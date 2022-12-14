Morocco Atlas Lions coach, Walid Regragui has said his team wants to make history by qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Morocco’s historic World Cup semi-final against France today, manager Walid Regragui wants France to not take the game seriously, saying that he hopes “France do not respect us” during the match “because it will be difficult if they do” – as transcribed by Soka25east.com

“We want to continue making history and as I always say nothing is impossible. France is a good side but we believe we can also upset them like we have done with the big sides we have beaten,” Walid said.

It came at the end of a highly ambitious statement during which Regragui said he hoped to “change the mentality of our continent” and that whilst most of Africa and the world is happy that Morocco are in the semi-finals of the World Cup, that he is not satisfied and wants to make the step further: “I want to be in the final”.

Walid Regragui says Morocco will fight to achieve their “crazy” dream of a place in the World Cup final.