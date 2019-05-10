As part of their preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Morocco in a friendly game scheduled to take place in France, Owngoalnigeria.com understood.

Sources in Morocco revealed that the national team of Morocco had lined up two friendly games as preparations for the 2019 AFCON in the month of June and one is against Nigeria ‎in France.

The game will take place on June 9, four days later Morocco will play another test game against Zambia, but this time around, it would be played in Marrakech.

In a related development, Zimbabwe news sources were also reporting a friendly game against Nigeria on June 8, a day before the match against Morocco in France and the game will take place in Nigeria at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

The closeness of both games could suggest one of the games could be sacrificed for the other and if it gets to that stage, the game against Zimbabwe will likely have a new date or probably cancelled.

Meanwhile Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has dismissed the purported friendly against Morocco,insisting that the match against Zimbabwe remains priority.

“It was about organizing this friendly match, but unfortunately it cannot be done,” explained Rohr to medias24.com.