(BBC)A descendant of Moroccan Jewish sages, Rabbi Yoshiahu Pinto, has been made Morocco’s chief rabbi,

A chief rabbi is considered to be the leading Jewish spiritual leader in a country.

The newspaper adds that this makes Morocco the only Muslim country in modern times to recognise a Jewish rabbinic authority.

It also says that Rabbi Pinto is the first chief rabbinic judge in Morocco in 100 years.

The inauguration ceremony was held in Casablanca and was attended by leaders of the Jewish community, senior officials from the government, police and the army.