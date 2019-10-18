A Moroccan journalist sentenced to a year in jail for premarital sex and having an abortion has been pardoned by King Mohammed VI.

The justice ministry said the king’s intervention in the high-profile case was “an act of compassion and mercy”. Journalist Hajar Raissouni, 28, made a victory sign as she left a prison on Wednesday together with her fiancé, who was also pardoned.

Activists say her case is part of a crackdown on independent reporters. Premarital sex and abortions are illegal in Morocco.Ms Raissouni works for the Akhbar Al-Yaoum daily, a newspaper critical of the authorities.

She was with her Sudanese fiancé as they left a gynaecologist’s clinic in the capital Rabat in August. She denied all the charges, saying she had sought treatment for internal bleeding.

Ms Raissouni, who later denounced the case against her as a “political trial”, was sentenced in September. The prosecutor in the case said the circumstances of the journalist’s arrest had nothing to do with her work as a journalist, and that the clinic she had visited was under police surveillance on suspicion of carrying out illegal abortions.