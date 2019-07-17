The sixth session of the joint committee conference for the follow-up of the Morocco-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was held in Rabat, the Moroccan national radio reported on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on ways to foster the development of trade relations, and to improve bilateral trade, the radio said.

It also analysed ways to give more content and dynamism to the free trade agreement, mainly in the sectors of agriculture, textiles, investment and customs, it added.

The meeting was co-chaired by Morocco’s Minister of Industry, Investment, Trade and Digital Economy Moulay Hafid Elalamy, and the U.S. Trade Representative Assistant for Europe and the Middle East Dan Mullaney.

According to the Moroccan radio, the volume of trade between Morocco and the U.S. quadrupled during the period of 2006-2018, reaching approximately 5.44 billion dollars in 2018, compared to 1.34 billion dollars in 2006.

During the same period, Moroccan exports to the U.S. increased to 1.38 billion dollars in 2018 from 260 million dollars in 2006.

Moroccan imports from the U.S. reached 4.06 billion dollars in 2018 compared to 1.08 billion dollars in 2006 (NAN).