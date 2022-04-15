Mortein Insecticide manufactured by Reckitt Nigeria has taken its “Fight to End Malaria” campaign to drive awareness and educate citizens on Malaria prevention.

To move the fight a notch higher, the company unveiled a top Nollywood celebrity and fitness enthusiast, Kate Henshaw as its New Brand Ambassador.

During the ceremony, which took place in Lagos, General Manager, Reckitt Sub Saharan Africa, Mr Akbar Ali Shah said “At Reckitt, we have a purpose, which is to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. It is why we launched the Mortein Fight to End Malaria campaign in 2021 to drive awareness and educate citizens on Malaria prevention. The campaign comes at a critical time, according to the World Malaria Report in 2020, Nigeria accounted for the highest rate of malaria deaths in the world, with an estimated 160,000 deaths within the year. This can be prevented as a key action to protect from malaria is the elimination of the vector carrier of the disease, mosquitoes.”

Shah continued, “We recognise that this fight will be an enormous task, it is why we got a leading voice to drive the conversation and eventually achieve behavioural change. Ms. Henshaw is very passionate about social causes, is a worthy role model and an inspiration for most Nigerians. She has also recorded immense successes in her career over the years, and we are very pleased to have her on board to lead our Mortein Fight to End Malaria Campaign”.

In her remarks, Kate Henshaw said: “It’s great to be part of the Mortein family; a leading global brand with deep knowledge and expertise in creating superior products. I am excited to be the brand ambassador of such a reliable brand as Mortein, as a passionate health, hygiene, nutrition, and fitness enthusiast, I consider Mortein a brand with a strong consumer connection because of the testimonies of those who have tried and trusted it over the years, like me. I look forward to working with the brand to get Nigerians to join the Fight to End Malaria”.

Mortein continues to play an important role in the effort to eliminate malaria in Nigeria through public sensitisation on preventive measure via several platforms such as mass media education, community engagement activities, digital education, and joint partnerships with federal and state government.

