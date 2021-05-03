In continuation of its fight against malaria and as part of activities marking this year’s World Malaria Day, Reckitt Nigeria, makers of Mortein insecticide brand, has introduced the “Mortein Fight to End Malaria” campaign, and joined forces with the Ogun State government to support in the education and awareness of malaria prevention in Nigeria.

As part of the partnership with Ogun State, the move to eliminate malaria is designed to be achieved through several platforms: On-ground market and community engagement activities, digital education and radio engagement. Going forward, the partnership also expects to evolve to include other initiatives, including sustained efforts through malaria programmes in schools.

The campaign, which saw the brand and the ministry evacuate waste from blocked drainages and refuse heaps in some market areas, is part of efforts towards accentuating the message that malaria is preventable and treatable.

Speaking at the 2021 World Malaria Day press briefing in Ogun State recently, marketing director of Reckitt Nigeria, Mr. Tanzim Rezwan, said the community engagement and collaborations were part of numerous purpose-driven initiatives by Mortein to stem the prevalence of malaria scourge in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

In her remarks, Commissioner for Health in Ogun State, Dr. Tomi Coker, represented by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Ayinde Adesanya, expressed appreciation to all partners to ensure that proven interventions are deployed towards malaria elimination in the state: “I wish to appreciate the assistance rendered by our partners – especially Reckitt, makers of Mortein insecticide, and donor agencies and I call for the support and cooperation of all and sundry to ensure that all aspects of malaria elimination programmes are addressed and are well funded, for the benefit of all and particularly our children and pregnant mothers.”

According to the United Nations, 91,250 children under the age of five die of malaria each year, 60 per cent of people who visit the hospital are diagnosed with malaria and four out of five people are at risk of contracting malaria in Nigeria.