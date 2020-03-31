David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The President-General of Oraifite Improvement Union in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr Sunny Igbanuzue, yesterday, declared that it has become an offence in the community for mortuary operators to release a dead bodies to any family for burial till further notice.

Mr Igbanuzue , said the declaration was part of the decisions taken in a briefing with joint security and the community’s taskforce, yesterday morning. “Quarters chairmen are to direct their village chairmen not to release any flag which is a symbol of approval for burial and all other ceremonies in the entire Oraifite community. We also ordered all the mortuary operators in Oraifite not to release dead bodies to any family till further notice,” he said.

He advised indigenes to manage themselves “at this trying period of Coronavirus order of stay-at-home,” saying that they should endeavour to check their Blood Pressure (BP) and sugar level in addition to exercise for their physical fitness. He prayed God to see Oraifite community through at the critical moment