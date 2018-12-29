Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Hell was let loose yesterday at Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka local government of Anambra State as the mortuary of the General Hospital in the community caught fire and burnt all the corpses in it.

Though there has not been official statement by the hospital, it was speculated that about 50 corpses were in the mortuary.

There great wailing as families that have their loved ones deposited there could not control their heartbreak as most of the corpses were burnt beyond recognition.

The high number of corpses involved might not be unconnected with rule in Anambra that no burials were allowed in the month of December.