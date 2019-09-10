Victor Moses is the highest paid footballer of Nigerian descent in the Turkish Super Lig.

Futbol Arena had compiled a list of the top 10 players receiving the highest salaries in the Turkish top-flight with the former Nigeria international winger named in the top five.

Moses will earn €3.2 million in the 2019-2020 season (approximately N1.25 billion) and he comes joint fifth in the list, along with Galatasaray’s Steven Nzonzi and Trabzonspor’s Jose Sosa.

The highest paid African player in Turkey is Galatasaray’s Algeria national-teamer, Sofiane Feghouli, who will pocket a guaranteed €3.8 million this season, €1.2 million less than the top earner and teammate Radamel Falcao.

At €3.5 million, Uruguay goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera, is third followed by Galatasaray’s Morocco star, Younes Belhanda, with a salary of €3.3 million.

Nabil Dirar, Domagoj Vida and Luiz Gustavo complete the top 10 highest paid players in Turkey.

Azubuike Okechukwu, Obi Mikel, Eddy Onazi, Anthony Nwakaeme, Olarenwaju Kayode, Aminu Umar, Paul Mukairu and Anthony Uzodinma did not make the list.