Former Super Eagles’ star, Victor Moses is edging closer to signing a deal with Inter Milan after agreeing personal terms with the Italian side.

The 29-year-old had been linked with a reunion with former manager, Antonio Conte and it appeared the deal would be concluded soon according to Fabrizio Romano.

The highly respected Italian journalist confirmed on his Twitter account that ‘Moses has agreed personal terms with Inter’ and he’s set for a loan move with an option to buy.

This came after Inter’s chief executive, Beppe Marotta confirmed that the former Wigan man is one of their transfer targets this window.

Moses is currently on an 18-month loan deal with Fenerbahce, but he had struggled so far this term, playing just six times for the Turkish side.

And with him agreeing personal terms with the Nerazzurri, his time with the Yellow Nightingales may be over. However, a deal still depends on Chelsea accepting Inter’s offer.

Should a deal be agreed between both parties, Moses will link up with Antonio Conte again after playing an important role during the Italian’s time in charge of Chelsea.

Meanwhile, report has emerged that though Inter are keen on signing Moses this month but they want his fitness report from Chelsea and Fenerbahce.