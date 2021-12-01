By Aliu Mathias

On the 29th November 2021, history was made again with the commissioning of the Vaandeikya- Obudu- Cattle Ranch express road by president Muhammed Buhari who was ably represented by the Minister for Special Duties and APC chairmanship hopeful, Senator George Akume alongside his counterpart in the Ministry of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

“The road is a story of the capacity of patriotic Nigerians. They are not only nation builders but also the heart of our economy,” the President said

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He Stressed the need for safety, compliance to traffic regulations on the part of commuters to reduce hazards as more of the nation’s roads are being made motorable

“We want you alive to witness and be part of the prosperity and promise of Nigeria. These projects represent major investment in road Transport infrastructure, a commitment of the Buhari administration as a driver for economic growth and prosperity,” Fashola said.

This is coming a week after commissioning the 304 kilometre Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Kontagora-Makera Road.

This is just one sector of development as all will agree that Nigeria is being turned into a construction site right before our eyes.

Having achieved this great feat however, it now remains to be seen who will succeed Mr. President in entrenching and promoting these laudable programs hence the legacy of any government is dependent on its ability to have a credible succession plan, the APC as a government must not let these opportunity pass it by.

Furthermore, in looking for a good successor to sustain the legacy of development of this government, it is also vital to explore the option of fairness, equity and justice to the component zones and regions of the country. While almost every zone is making it’s demand for the presidency, the agitation of the middle belt region seems to stand out among the pack because of the germaine nature of it’s request.

This is because among all the regions in Nigeria, only the middle belt has not produced either a democratic president or vice president, whereas every other zone has. Due to the central nature of the region and it’s critical role in the unity of the country, it will therefore be a basic priority for all other zones to stand back and work towards the emergence of a credible candidate from the middle belt region.

This was part of the submission made by the Middle Belt Clerics Council of Nigeria when they paid courtesy on a distinguished and credible Nigerian who has been part of the Buhari success story of development. During the visit, the clerics who are drawn from the two major religions of Christianity and Islam, passionately made a call on Mr. Moses Ayom who they christened “Dan Nigeria” to throw his hat into the contest for the presidency having seen him to posses the requisite credentials as earlier enumerated above which are needed for the crafting of a virile and economically prosperous country post 2023.

This call by the Clerics needs not be taken lightly since the points they raised seem to have validity and legitimacy.

Mr. Moses Ayom who himself was on ground at the commissioning to accompany the president for the road commissioning in Vandeikya is one Nigeria with the right criteria needed to take Nigeria a step further. He is the MD/CEO of Granite and Marble, an indigenous company that has been making Nigeria proud. Most recently, he was on a delegation with the president on a visit to China along with other Nigerian entrepreneurs like Aliko Dangote where he signed an agreement to establish the biggest granite corporation in Nigeria. He is currently in a joint venture project with Federal Housing Authority and the Chinese nation for the establishment of the first Green City which will also promote Climate change due to its planning and conception.

Mr. Ayom has excelled in the private sector without having any record of corruption against him. He fits the bill of one that will secure and advance the developmental drive of the current administration beyond 2023 from the angle of expediency and also of fairness and justice.

Having been groomed by the current president through his many travels with him where he painstakingly understudied the president and his policies, and his (Ayom) wide acceptance across the board, there can be no other person to take Nigeria to the next level of prosperity and peace.

Recently a call was made by the Middle Belt Clerics Council of Nigeria to most of the major stakeholders to support in realizing the Moses Ayom for Nigeria Project. This was expressed in a jointly signed letter sent to prominent stakeholders in the APC like President Muhammadu Buhari, Mai Mala Buni APC National Chairman, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-APC National Leader, Chief Bisi Akande- Pioneer APC Chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun- Former APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole- Immediate Past APC Chairman, Atiku Bagudu- Chairman Progressive Governor’s Forum, Simon Lalong, Chairman Northern Governors Forum and Ken Nnamani- Former Senate president.

In the several letters addressed to these prominent Nigerians and Leaders of the APC, the Middle Belt Leaders made a passionate call on them as leaders of the party to come together and back this young, energetic, humble and versatile Nigerian from their party to clinch the party ticket.

Another valid point that makes Mr. Ayom a crystal choice for the APC and the country also, is his age and the fact that he comes from the private sector. In his speech sometime ago when he visited South Africa, President Buhari decried the fact that though he could have done much more than the much he is already doing, age has been a slowing down factor. Another former military president and statesman l also gave his criteria of who should be the next president of Nigeria as one that should not be above 60; an age bracket which Mr. Ayom perfectly falls into.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

It is therefore no gainsaying that Nigerians cry no more as they say help is on the way in the form of a near perfect candidate in Mr. Moses Ayom for President of the federal Republic of Nigeria 2023- 2027.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .