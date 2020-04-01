Super Eagles’ winger, Moses Simon showered cash gift on his Nigerian fans to help them in this difficult moment.

The Nantes of France loanee distributed N2 million for his followers, who are from Kaduna State amid partial lockdown in the state, following coronavirus pandemic.

Kaduna State is currently in partial lockdown after the state Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, who tested positive to the virus last week.

A daily curfew between 6 am and 6 pm was imposed to help fight the widespread of the disease within the state.

Moses, who is the current highest-paid Nigerian player in the French Ligue one, believed the cash assistant will help the Solve their daily needs, while observing the lockdown.

In the same vein, Nigerian midfielder, John Ogu had joined him in the list of celebrities and footballers that had splashed cash gifts on Nigerians during this hard time.

The Saudi Arabia based midfielder rewarded his social media followers with some handsome cash to help them survive this difficult moment in the country.

The 30-year-old Russia 2018 World Cup midfielder, however, failed to disclose the amount he sent into luck followers’ bank account, it is suspected to be N10, 000 each.