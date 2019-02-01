As the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) wraps up plans to mark its 30th anniversary in August, Moses Ekpo, the deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State and pioneer Director General of the Commission has lauded the progress made by the agency in the actualisation of its statutory mandate.

Ekpo gave his commendation during a courtesy visit to the new DG of the Commission, Mr. John Asein at his office in Abuja, on January 23.

Speaking, the deputy governor said: “I’m pleased that John Asein who was one of the most brilliant and prolific officers of the Commission right from its inception is now at the helm as DG. He is eminently qualified to deliver on the mandate of the Commission. It is nice to be back at the Copyright Commission and I am proud of the NCC. Please, keep the flag flying to sustain the growth of the Commission and the copyright industry.”

Expressing his appreciation, the new DG noted the laudable role Ekpo played as president of WIPO General Assembly, adding that the Commission under his watch would implement its mandate in line with federal government’s policy on Economic Reconstruction and Governance Programme (ERGP).

Aside being a former DG of the Commission, Ekpo was also a past president of WIPO, from 1995 to 1996.