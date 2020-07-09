Serie A club, Inter Milan have reportedly reached an agreement to extend Victor Moses’ loan deal.

According to Italian sports daily, Corriere dello Sport, via Sempre Inter, a new agreement has been reached with Chelsea that will see the right wing-back remain at the Nerazzurri until August 31, 2020.

Moses’ original agreement with Inter Milan would have kept him in Italy until June 30, 2020.

As a result of the protracted campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic, the initial contract was extended to the end of the Serie A season, before this latest extension.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner will now be eligible to represent the Antonio Conte-managed team in the knockout rounds of this season’s Europa League.