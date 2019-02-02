Fernebahce of Turkey winger, Victor Moses admits he is looking forward to scoring more goals with the Turkish Super Lig club, but says it will depend largely on the level of support he gets from his teammates.

Footballlive.ng reports that Moses again started from the bench after making his debut against Yeni Malatyaspor, against which his new side got their first league game since last November, then replaced Ghanaian star, Andre Ayew and got the goal that gave Ferne a second straight victory against visiting Goztepe.

Ayew opened scoring in the seventh minute before Moses, who shot to limelight with Crystal Palace before joining Wigan Athletic and later Chelsea, got the goal that sealed a 2-0 win for the hosts.

After slotting home his first goal for The Yellow Canaries, in only his second match for the team, footballlive.ng can report that Moses was excited and at the same time expectant.

He admitted he will love to keep scoring regularly with the team, but noted that it is all about collective effort, not an individual process.

Moses, who has previously played on loan at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United, also spoke in admiration of the team effort that helped him hit target for the squad he joined only on Tuesday, in an 18-month loan deal from Chelsea.Though pundits put the 73rd minute goal against Goztepe on Friday down to a sneaky effort, after an amazing burst of speed and crafty solo run near the halfway line, Moses noted the input of his pals in helping him hit home from close range.

The former Super Eagles winger retorted: “I’m very happy to score my first goal for the team. I hope I can score more goals.

“The buildup to the goal, me scoring that goal, going through defenders, you want to tap the ball into the net.

“Everyone is showing me great love, very good support. I can feel it when I’m in the field. I want to help my team and contribute.

“We showed a great character. We saw how happy everyone was. There is quality in the team and everyone work very well. We will continue to work hard.

”Hopefully more to come, as I said it’s all about the team, if we keep playing good like this, hopefully I’ll score more goals.”