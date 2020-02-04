CHELSEA loanee, Victor Moses made a surprise start for Inter Milan, as the club recorded a 2-0 win against Udinese at the Dacia Arena, thanks to a second half brace from former Manchester United striker, Romelu Lukaku.
Moses and Lukaku were part of Chelsea’s loan army during the 2013-2014 season, with the wingback loaned out to Liverpool and the Belgian spending the campaign at Everton.
Speaking after Sunday night’s clash, the former Nigerian international revealed that he has a good relationship with Lukaku and another signing from Manchester United, Ashley Young and the rest of his teammates, which had helped him settle at Inter.
“I’m settling in very well because I know a few lads as well, Ashley Young, Lu- kaku and Eriksen that came in as well,” Moses said to Inter TV.
“It’s like a family in the changing room and all the lads are cracking jokes, which is very good.
“We are all settling in well and we are enjoy- ing every moment, but the most important thing when it is time for the game, we have to switch on and make sure we win every game.
“To be a champion, you have to work hard and then we have to put that in now right from today to the end of the season.”
