Inter Milan are facing frustration over their on-loan Premier League pair of former Nigerian international, Victor Moses and Alexis Sanchez.

Sky Italia said Inter could be without Moses and Sanchez for the resumption of their Europa League campaign in August because Chelsea and Manchester United haven’t given them permission to play.

It has been reported that Inter’s CEO, Beppe Marotta is working hard behind the scenes to form an agreement with the two English clubs, which would involve giving them further compensation for the use of their players.

Manchester United may be more wary of giving up Sanchez to Inter, given that they too would be competing in the same competition and could end up facing the Italian side in the latter stages.

Inter coach, Antonio Conte is understood to be desperate to reach an agreement with both Chelsea and United to allow the two players to feature, as they chase a much-needed piece of silverware.