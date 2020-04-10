Victor Moses’ hopes of joining Inter Milan on a permanent deal at the end of the 2019-2020 season are being threatened by Arsenal defender, Hector Bellerin.

FCInterNews claims the Nerazzurri are plotting a transfer move for the Spain international following the failure of Moses to break into the starting lineup.

Manager Antonio Conte is considering signing Bellerin as a younger and quality alternative to the 33-year-old right wing-back, Antonio Candreva.

When Moses joined Inter Milan in the January transfer window, there was a €10 million purchase clause to keep the Nigerian, which is not obligatory.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner has made four starts for Inter Milan with two of them coming in the Europa League, while he came off the bench in three other matches.

With Moses’ contract up at the end of next season, Chelsea are looking to part company with him when the transfer window opens for business or risk losing him for nothing in June 2021.