Former Super Eagles winger, Garba ‘Chindo’ Lawal has urged Fernebahce of Turkey new signing, Victor Moses to ensure he gets regular playing time with the Turkish Super Lig club, to justify his loan deal from Chelsea of England.

Lawal stated Tuesday morning on a radio sports programme monitored by footballlive.ng that Moses needs to play regularly, considering his high-level status in the game, hence the need for the winger to step up.

Lawal, who was part of Nigeria’s gold medal-winning under-23 squad at Atlanta ’96 Olympics and scored one of the goals when the Eagles sank Spain 3-2 at France ’98 World Cup, acknowledged that not getting into the match day squad accounted for Moses’ exit from Chelsea.

However, while hinting that he would have preferred outright transfer from Chelsea to Fernebahce for Moses, Lawal stressed that it would be sad to see the star again face the same situation in Turkey.Lawal stated curtly: “He has to play regularly. Moses knows what he has to do, he cannot afford to relax.

“Now that he has left Chelsea, he must not allow what happened to him there to repeat itself in Turkey. He just has to play regularly.