Victor Moses is all but ruled out of the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, as he has vowed not to rescind his decision to quit the Super Eagles, allnigeriasoccer.com gathered.

The Chelsea-owned winger called time to his international career after the 2018 World Cup, citing the need to focus on his family and career at the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick and Coach Gernot Rohr had attempted to convince Moses to make a return to the senior national team without making any headway.

It was understood that Moses’s biological parents had discouraged him from playing for the Super Eagles again because; most of the players were involved in fetish practices.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old was wary of suffering an injury while on international duty and his parents had also pointed out that the players competing for his position could deliberately hurt him in practice sessions.

Moses was a key member of the Nigeria squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa and represented the country in the World Cup two times.