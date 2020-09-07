Nigeria and Nantes of France winger Moses Simon has brought to an end the quest to have access to portable water for the people of Obagaji Agatu in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Nigeria international drilled three boreholes in the community where his father hails from on the request of the people of the community through their elders.

A native of Benue State but has spent the best part of his life in Kaduna State, Simon still considered it a priority to remember the people from the place of his origin, a gesture that has earned him praises and commendations from the Head of the community Chief James Ocheche.

Explaining their plight, the Community Head said the people of the region have been without portable water since it came into existence. The people have been mainly relying on rainwater or water from the stream for their daily usage and consumption.

“We have been without pope borne water for as long as we have existed as a community. The source of water to drink has been from time before now during rainy seasons and well. After the rainy season we depend on the water source known as the ewu and from ages we have been depending on it like that.

“Recently we thank God for some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) that sunk one or two boreholes but because our water table is too deep most of the boreholes sunk have not been a good source of water”, Chief James explained.

On the gesture by Simon Moses, the chief said he has nothing but thanks to the Nigeria international who has brought to an end the desire of the community to have good water for consumption and other basic needs.