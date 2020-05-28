Nigeria international, Moses Simon has said that Odion Ighalo deserves to stay at Manchester United on permanent basis.

Ighalo’s loan deal with United is due to expire next Monday, and his parent club, Shanghai Shenhua are keen for him to return.

Reports earlier this week claimed Shenhua would not entertain any offer of extending the loan and would only accept a permanent deal.

However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that the two clubs were in talks to extend Ighalo’s stay. Solskjaer wants Ighalo available to see out the remainder of the Premier League season.

Meanwhile, the forward’s agent, Ladi Salami, also stated on Tuesday to Foot Mercato that an agreement was ‘very close’.

Speaking in an interview with Tribalfootball, Nantes loanee Simon said that the 30-year-old’s move to Old Trafford would be good for his country.

“If the Manchester United deal can be sealed permanently, not just a loan deal, I think it will be good for his football, his family and for Nigeria football,” the Levante-owned midfielder said.

“Odion Ighalo has proved to be a good striker in Man Utd in the few games he played.