Nantes winger, Moses Simon has been named among the twelve players on the final shortlist for the 2022 Marc-Vivien Foé Prize.

The Marc-Vivien Foé award, named in honour of the player from Cameroon who died in 2003 at the age of 28, is given to the best player representing an African national football team in Ligue 1.

Two Nigerians had previously scooped the award, with goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama claiming the prize in 2014 before Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen clinched it two years ago. Last year, Democratic Republic of Congo’s Gaël Kakuta won the prestigious honour.

Simon is a strong contender for the award this year, following his brilliant campaign for Nantes. The former Gent ace is one of the reasons why the Yellow Canaries are flying high in the French top-flight.