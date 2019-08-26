Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon could not have dreamt of a better start in the French Ligue 1 after he scored the winner on his debut and FC Nantes won on the road.

Nantes won 2-1 at Amiens Saturday night.

It was their first win of the new season and they are now 11th on the table with 4 points from three games.

Simon, who is on loan from La Liga club, Levante came off the bench in the 73rd minute, before he fired home the winning goal in the 84th minute.

He celebrated with a somersault.

The former KAA Gent star could be signed by Nantes for 5 million Euros on a permanent basis, should he impress during his season-long loan spell from Spain.