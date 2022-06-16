Super Eagles and Nantes winger, Moses Simon has congratulated Emmanuel Michael, Nigeria’s best player so far at the 2022 Africa u-17 Cup of Nations qualifiers in Ghana.

Michael has been one of the leading lights for the Golden Eaglets as the five-time world champions continued their excellent performance at the WAFU B Championship.

A product of the Simoiben football academy (sponsored by Moses Simon), Michael picked up his second consecutive man-of-the-match award as Nigeria defeated Togo 3-1 on Tuesday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

And after Michael received his award, Simon was quick to send a few kind words in the direction of the exciting youngster.

“Congrats once again, boy,” the Nantes winger wrote on Twitter.

Simon had earlier congratulated Michael after the Golden Eaglets defender scooped his first man-of-the-match award in Nigeria’s defeat of Ghana on matchday one.

Michael scored a stunning free kick to open the scoring as the Eaglets forced a 4-2 thrashing down the throat of the Black Starlets.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .