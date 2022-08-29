Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon was impeccable in FC Nantes in their 3-1 win over Toulouse FC.

Simon scored a goal and assisted another in the comeback win over Toulouse.

The Nigerian international started on the left flank in a 4-3-3 formation that saw him constantly cause havoc to the defense line of the opposition.

The visitors raced into an early lead in the fifteenth minute, when Zakaria Aboukhlal put the ball in the back of the net.

Despite the threats from the Yellow Canaries, the first half ended 1-0 in favor of Toulouse.

Five minutes after the second half had resumed, FC Nantes was back on level terms.

Simon whipped in a cross that was met by the head of Evann Guessand and that restored parity for the 2022 French Cup winners.

The turnaround became complete in the 55th minute, when Evann and Mostafa Mohamed combined to give Nantes the lead for the first time in the game.

Simon would go on to grab his second goal of the season in the 61st minute, following an assist from Mostafa Mohamed.

The Nigerian made way for Lohann Doucet in the 80th minute.

The win takes FC Nantes to tenth place on the Ligue 1 UberEats table.