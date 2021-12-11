Former Chelsea wing-back, and Super Eagles attacker, Victor Moses is sticking by his decision to retire from international football amid viral reports in the local media that he was set to feature for the Super Eagles at the upcoming African Cup of Nations, allnigeriasoccer.com understands.

The Crystal Palace academy product called time on his international career shortly after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he started all the group matches played by the national team and was involved in two of their three goals. Moses explained that he was quitting the Super Eagles because he wanted to ‘focus fully on his club career and my young family, as well as to allow the next generation of Super Eagles stars the opportunity to step up and to flourish’.

Although Nigeria manager Rohr remains an admirer of Moses, recently named him in his Dream XI, the Spartak Moscow star won’t be available for selection for the upcoming African Cup of Nations as he is not reversing his original decision to retire from international football.

Nigerian football agent Drew Uyi who is not authorised to speak on behalf of Moses, as he does not represent the player, sensationally claimed this week that Moses was coming back to the Super Eagles.

Allnigeriasoccer.com has directly contacted Moses’s genuine representatives to confirm whether or not he’s returning to the Super Eagles for the AFCON and they labelled it ‘fake news’.

An African Cup of Nations winner in 2013, Moses scored 12 goals in 38 appearances for the Super Eagles.

