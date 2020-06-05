The Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja will soon get a facelift as the final stage of the agreement with Dangote Group is almost concluded.

According to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, “Work will soon commence at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. We were on the verge of completing the documentation process, review contracting process for the rehabilitation of the Moshood Abiola Stadium before COVID-19 struck. We had to shut down the whole country, a global shut down as the case maybe.”

Dare further affirmed; “Remember, it is a private company and they had to go through a lot of processes; they had to invite more than eight different contractors. They have to visit the stadium, they have to turn in their bill of quantity and also sit on a review board. They also had to decide which contractor was the most suitable to give us the best job. Being the National stadium, all of these take time, they are normal standard operating procedures. I am glad to say that we are now at the stage of purchasing order and we must remember that we cannot force or accelerate the process because we are dealing with a well respected Nigerian who is bringing in his money without any plans to recoup anything to maintain the National Stadium.”